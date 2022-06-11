STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SAI to conduct detailed investigation next week, Cycling contingent returns home

Published: 11th June 2022 04:55 PM

Sports Authority Of India

Sports Authority Of India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As part of its detailed investigation, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will speak with entire cycling contingent that travelled to Sloveina, where a female cyclist accused sacked national coach R K Sharma of 'inappropriate behaviour'.

While the female cyclist, who made the allegations had returned from Slovenia earlier this week, the rest of the contingent including five male cyclist and coach Sharma got back on Saturday morning.

"The SAI probe panel had already spoken to the coach and female cyclist, now it will be speaking to other members of the contingent next week as part of a detailed investigation," said a SAI source.

The training-cum-competition trip to Slovenia was arranged to help Indian team prepare well for the Asian Track Cycling Championships, scheduled to be held in the national capital from June 18 to 22.

The female cyclist had apprised the SAI of inappropriate behaviour by coach during her stay in Slovenia and was so terrified that she feared for her life.

The matter had come to light on Monday when SAI issued a statement, saying it has called the cyclist back to ensure her safety.

The complainant claimed that the coach forced her to share a hotel room with him on the pretext that accommodation has been arranged on twin-sharing basis.

YAI submits report to SAI over sailor's allegations

The Yachting Association of India, as asked by SAI, has submitted its report on the allegations made a female sailor against a coach during an exposure trip to Germany.

The sailor had claimed that the coach was putting too much mental pressure on her and it finds a mention in YAI's report.

The coach in question is a three-time Olympian and is a coach of the Indian Navy team.

