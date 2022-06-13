STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AICF unanimously supports Viswanathan Anand's candidature for deputy president of FIDE

The AICF has unanimously decided to support the candidature of Viswanathan Anand for the post of deputy president of World Chess Federation.

Published: 13th June 2022 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Five time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand

Five time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MAHABALIPURAM: The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has unanimously decided to support the candidature of Viswanathan Anand for the post of deputy president of World Chess Federation (FIDE), the sport body confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

After the Annual General Meeting of AICF, held on Saturday, the house unanimously decided to endorse the candidature of five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand for the deputy president post in the forthcoming FIDE election as well as nominated Bharat Singh Chauhan to be the AICF delegate.

The house congratulated and applauded the swift action taken by Bharat Singh Chauhan for successfully bringing the chess Olympiad spectacle at a short notice. The house unanimously extended its gratitude to the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Government of India for the overwhelming support for the Olympiad enabling the AICF to hold the event in a short span of time.

In another important decision the house accepted the resignation of IM Dinesh Sharma on personal grounds and nominated International Master Neeraj Kumar Mishra to fill the selector post as well as increased the remuneration of Arbiters substantially for National and International events.

Earlier, the house gave a standing ovation to Bharat Singh for his dynamic action for bringing the chess Olympiad to Indian soil first time ever as well as ensuring the record number of participating countries in just two months' time. The house also passed a resolution to honour and felicitate Bharat Singh during the closing ceremony of Olympiad for his mammoth efforts.

