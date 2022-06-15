IWF Youth World Championships: Andhra Pradesh weightlifter Gurunaidu Sanapathi lives father's dream

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Gurunaidu Sanapathi, a 16-year-old youth of Chandrampeta village in Nellimarla mandal of Vizianagaram district, has stepped into the shoes of world-class weightlifters from the North Andhra region like Karanam Malleswari, Pujari Sailaja, Valluri Srinivasarao and Matsa Santoshi by winning Gold at the IWF Youth World Championships held in Leon, Mexico.

In the process, Gurunaidu became India's first weightlifter to win the Gold medal at the IWF Youth World Championships. His father Sanapathi Ramaswamy, an agricultural labourer of Chandrampeta village, has two other sons.

Though Ramaswamy wanted to become a weightlifter, he was forced to be an agricultural labourer due to his poverty. He decided to fulfil his dreams through his sons and has encouraged them to take up weightlifting and boxing.

His elder son Ramakrishana has become a weightlifter and won medals in various state and national-level tournaments. Later, Ramakrishana was forced to accept a state government job to provide training facilities to his younger brothers. Ramaswamy’s second son Kamunaidu has become a boxer and he has won medals in various university, state and national-level tournaments.

Ramaswamy has huge hopes for Gurunaidu after noticing his interest in weightlifting. He sent him to Challa Ramu, a gym trainer and mentor for many national and international weightlifters like Matsa Santoshi, Valluri Srinivasarao, Moida Ramakrishna and Sanapathi Pallavi.

Gurunaidu has been attracted to weightlifting since his childhood. He started visiting Kondavelagada gym at the age of 10. Later, he underwent training under Challa Ramu. His life took a big turn after he got admission in 8th stranded at Army School, Secunderabad. Army school coach Deva Kumar noticed his talent and trained him.

Ramaswamy used to spend all his earnings as a worker on Gurunaidu’s training. After getting job, Ramakrisha took the responsibility. Gurunaidu won his first medal in 2017 at the age of 11 at the district level.

He won at least 10 gold medals at district-level, 5 golds at state level and 2 golds at national level tournaments in the past five years. He won his first international medal (bronze) in the Asian championship held in Uzbekistan in 2019.

Sanapathi Gurunaidu said, "I think I am living my father’s dream. Representing India on international weightlifting platforms was my father’s dream. Poverty has become a big hurdle for him as well as my elder brothers to excel in sports. My parents and elder brothers sacrificed a lot to ensure good food and better training for me."

He expressed his gratitude to his coaches as well. "My first coach Challa Ramu has taught me the basics of weightlifting. Later, I have become a complete weightlifter under the mentorship of Deva Kumar at Army School, Secunderabad. Deva Kumar sir even spent money from his pockets for me after coming to know about the situation at my home," he said.

"Getting gold in IWF Youth World Championships under the 55kg-category is a dream-come-true moment for me. Winning an Olympic medal is my ultimate aim," he said. However, the weight-lifter said he did not get any support from the government, except that from the Army School.

Challa Ramu, said, "Gurunaidu has been very passionate about weightlifting since his childhood. He used to come to my gym by walking at least three km at the age of 12. His dedication and hard work towards the sport made what he is today."

He hoped Gurunaidu will bring more laurels to the country.