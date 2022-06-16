STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tamil Nadu's volleyball royalty runs rich

In the scorching heat of Panchkula, the Tamil Nadu U-20 men’s volleyball team made history by beating hosts Haryana in the ongoing edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.

Published: 16th June 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu U-20 Men's volleyball team

Tamil Nadu U-20 Men's volleyball team. (Photo| EPS)

By Chandra Prabhu S
Express News Service

In the scorching heat of Panchkula, the Tamil Nadu U-20 men's volleyball team made history by beating hosts Haryana in the ongoing edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. The state maintained its identity of being a volleyball powerhouse as the team upheld that reputation which has been built over three decades filled with various accolades.

"It runs in our blood. Tamil Nadu had always played with a fighting spirit. These kids worked hard and replicated exactly what Tamil Nadu Volley stood for," said Sudhakaran, the coach of the men's team. He expressed his happiness for their female counterparts, who had also clinched gold. 

He was thankful to his players, the state association, and the government for their efforts in achieving this huge success. The captain of the team, Srinath, and a few of his mates talked about their journey to win the gold medal.

"Previously, we had our team back out due to fewer players and the pandemic. This time, we had the opportunity to play," Srinath said.

Initially, it was difficult for them to establish coordination among the team due to lack of time. It was evident in their opening league game against eventual finalists, Haryana. "We made a lot of mistakes in the first game, and we lost. We started having team meetings with the coach and improved in the way we played," he said

Gujarat and Haryana were tough competition for the Tamil Nadu team. "In the finals, Haryana had an incentive if they had won - a cash prize and a job opportunity. We knew that if we won, our government would also act," he added.

The team had won the finals. On winning gold, Venu, a team member, said, "It's a small reward for our hard work." That is an answer you wouldn't expect out of an 18-year-old athlete who had just won gold at the top level. Their professionalism was never in doubt.

Speaking about being a captain, Srinath explained that the players knew each other for a long time and that name was just titular in nature. "The team knows what's at stake. We knew this would be the last time playing together and we wanted to win it," he said.

The team was warmly welcomed by the Tamilnadu State Volleyball Association with a celebratory function at the Jawarharlal Nehru stadium. Kallakurichi MP and President of TNSVA (Tamilnadu State Volleyball Association) Pon Gowtham Sigamani was present.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khelo India Youth Games Tamil Nadu U20 volleyball
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp