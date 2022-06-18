STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

FIH Pro League: Forget about results, it's all about systems and processes

While they are the main currency to rank sides in most competitive sports, in hockey there is a tendency to not really worry about them outside of the Olympics and the World Cup.

Published: 18th June 2022 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

The halo of that Olympic bronze in Tokyo has slightly faded into the background. Results, even if most of them had come because of fielding largely experimental line-ups in a stacked year, were disappointing, in the eyes of many (it even earned the ire of IOA president, Narinder Batra). Of course, it's important to place results in this sport in a proper context.

While they are the main currency to rank sides in most competitive sports, in hockey there is a tendency to not really worry about them outside of the Olympics and the World Cup. Because the dynamics in sport have always been different in India — the result is very much the king irrespective of the event — questions have been asked.

Considering this, the men's team had a very good weekend of competitive hockey last weekend at Antwerp. They went toe to toe against a largely full-strength Belgium, world and Olympic champions, and emerged with their heads held high. The Graham Reid-managed team played two instant classics (they won one in a penalty shootout after it finished 3-3 and lost the other 2-3).

The most pleasing aspect was the number of chances they generated across the 120 minutes. As a team, Belgium are one of the most structured with defenders seldom losing their defensive discipline. They not only got beyond this well but were thrilled with their fluidity, interchangeability and the attacking options at their disposal. Before the two-legged Pro League match against India, the Red Lions had only conceded 18 in their previous 12 games of this year's event at 1.5 per match. In hockey, that's pretty close to an unbelievable record (India, just to get a perspective, had conceded 2.5 per match across their 12 matches before last Saturday).

In the long run — like at the upcoming World Cup next January — these games will help India (forget results). Harmanpreet Singh touched on that aspect on Friday. "Playing back-to-back matches in Pro League has benefited us a lot," he said. 
"In Pro League, you are playing against the 12 best teams in the world. After every match the thinking changes, the strategy changes and it is helping us a lot. We are learning in every aspect of the game in every match."

Now the challenge is to show they can do the same thing against the Netherlands, who are leading the Pro League table. They will likely win the competition (two-point lead over third-placed India with two games in hand) but it's always about figuring out their own processes and systems check with less than six months to go for the World Cup.

If they can showcase against Netherlands what all they did against Belgium, that will be another big positive, irrespective of the results. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp