STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Fraser-Pryce equals world-leading time to win 100 in Paris

The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce will go for a 10th world championship gold medal in Eugene, Oregon, next month

Published: 19th June 2022 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica raises her arm after she cross the finish line of the 100 meters women during the Diamond League athletics meeting. (Photo | AP)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica raises her arm after she cross the finish line of the 100 meters women during the Diamond League athletics meeting. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS:  Three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce equaled her world-leading time of the year in winning the 100 meters in 10.67 seconds at the Diamond League meet in Paris.

She was unchallenged at Stade Charlety on Saturday as she matched her time at the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya last month. She also beat Jamaican countrywoman and two-time reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah's meet record of 10.72, set last year.

The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce will go for a 10th world championship gold medal in Eugene, Oregon, next month. Winfred Yavi of Bahrain triumphed in the women's 3,000 steeplechase in a world-leading and personal best time of 8:56.55.

Olympic bronze medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh also set a world-leading mark for 2022 in the women's high jump at 2.01 meters as she led a 1-2-3 for Ukraine with Iryna Gerashchenko and Yuliya Levchenko.

South African sprinter Luxolo Adams won the men's 200 commandingly in 19.82. Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic was second in 20.03. American Devon Allen won the men's 110 hurdles in 13.16, and Nigerian Tobi Amusan clinched the women's 100 hurdles in 12.41 ahead of Bahamian Devynne Charlton.

Frenchman Benjamin Robert pleased the crowd with a late surge to overtake Australian Peter Bol and win the men's 800 in 1:43.75, while Ethiopian Selemon Barega cruised to victory in the men's 5,000 in 12:56.19.

Olympic champions Steven Gardiner and Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the men's and women's 400, in 44.21 and 50.10, respectively.

Also, Olympic champion Valarie Allman won the women's discus with a meet record of 68.68 meters to beat the previous mark set by rival Sandra Perkovic of Croatia.

Perkovic was second with a throw of 68.19. Sweden hosts the next Diamond League meet in Stockholm on June 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Diamond League meet
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp