Paddler Nithyashree bags U-19 national crown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With her supreme display of attacking game, third seed Nithyashree Mani of Tamil Nadu defeated Risha Manchandani of Maharashtra 4-1 to bag the youth title in the girls’ Under-19 singles event of the 83rd junior and youth national table tennis championships held at Alappuzha on Sunday.

In the end, Nithyashree stood alone like a rock among the pile of seeds that withered away before the final. Her relentless attack brought her the desired results. Thanks to her scorching forehands, her opponents were left searching for the ball more often than not. The Chennai Achievers’ ward had also shown remarkable improvement in blocking, making her a deserving title winner.

Results: Youth: Girls (U-19): Final: Nithyashree Mani (TTTA) bt Risha Mirchandani (MAH) (8-11, 11-7, 14-12, 11-3, 11-8). Semifinals: Nithyashree Mani bt Yashaswini Ghorpade (KAR) (11-4, 11-7, 11-9, 12-10).

T20 meet from Monday

The District Cricket Association of Chengalpattu will conduct the Shri Bavanarayanan Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament from Monday at the GE & TD India Grounds Pallavaram. D Mariyaselvan, President GE & TD India SRC will inaugurate the tournament at 9 am in the presence of Kancheepuram District Cricket Association secretary V Ramesh.

Freyer International champs

Half-centuries by Rathnam AVR (84 n.o) and U Vishal (86 n.o) helped Freyer International to beat Marshall CC (Kochi) by six wickets in the final of the 52nd All-India YSCA trophy played at Magna ‘A’ grounds on Sunday. Put into bat, Marshall CC (Kochi) managed to post a challenging total of 234/8 in their quota of 30 overs thanks to a fluent century (120) by Rohan Kunnumal. However, his century was not enough as his team’s bowlers failed to capitalise on his good work. Freyer International chased down the target with four balls to spare. TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy gave away the awards.

Brief scores: Marshall CC (Kochi) 234/8 in 30 overs (Rohan Kunnumal 120, Akshay Chandran 37, Prakash 3/40) lost to Freyer International 237/4 in 29.2 ovs (Rathnam AVR 84 n.o, U Vishal 86 n.o). Player of the match: U Vishal (Freyer International).

Atheeq stars for Alwarpet

Riding on MA Atheeq Ur Rahman century (101), Alwarpet CC thrashed Aruna CC by 101 runs in a second division match of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: II Division: Alwarpet CC 345/4 in 50 ovs (Atheeq Ur Rahman 101, Vaibhav 81 n.o, Shijit 50, Sathish 50 n.o) bt Aruna CC 244/8 in 50 ovs (Sanjay 86, Shijit 3/44); RKS Cricket Academy 255/9 in 50 ovs (Raghul 56, Aravinthan 50) bt TI Cycles 225 in 48.5 ovs (Aashiq 67, Susheel 3/25); AG’s Office 261 in 49.5 ovs (Avinash 82, Parthasarathy 3/50) bt CromBest 241 in 49.2 ovs (Jangid 78, Subodh 4/54, Prathiban 3/37); Indian Bank 190 in 44 ovs (Omprakash 4/34) lost to Parry’s 191/3 in 28.4 ovs (Dinesh 70 n.o, Sudhan 51).