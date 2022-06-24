Boxing federation interested to host next year's world meet

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just a few days ago, the International Boxing Association (IBA) opened the bidding process for World Boxing Tour (WBT) events for 2023-24. The world body is looking to conduct six WBT events across different continents during the said period. These events will be massive as they'll offer vital Olympic qualification points.

It is learnt that the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), the governing body of the sport in the country, is also hopeful of hosting a key event next year. Though still at a nascent stage, there are murmurs that the federation is interested in conducting the Women's World Championships next year. The event will also be a qualifying event.

Though yet to make a formal bid, this daily understands that the BFI has already hinted its interest to the IBA. However, at the moment, nothing is certain and it's impossible to tell the future course of action with IBA still fighting to save the sport. Following the final stage (published on June 20) of the McLaren Global Sport Solutions (MGSS) investigation findings, the IBA still has a long road ahead to reclaim its status. The world boxing governing body lost International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognition ahead of last year's Olympics.

Moreover, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport's verdict recently, the IBA might have to conduct a re-election. IBA chief Umar Kremlev, after the CAS development, had said "I have written to the Board of Directors today (a day after CAS ruling), recommending that new elections be held."

The IBA Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Friday in Lausanne to discuss the way forward. The IBA will also be holding talks over WBT and the qualifying policies that will be in place. It is likely that Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, who was elected as the chair of the IBA Athletes' Committee, will be part of the vital meeting.

Boxers set for Ireland tour

Indian boxers, who are part of the Commonwealth Games, are expected to travel to Ireland around July 10 for an exposure tour ahead of the quadrennial event. With the CWG set to be held in Birmingham, the tour will be an ideal platform for the likes of Nikhat Zareen. Apart from India, several pugilists from other countries are also expected to take part.

Apart from Nikhat, Lovlina, Nitu and Jaismine are part of the women's team. A total of eight men will be part of the event.