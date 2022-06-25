By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has decided to recommend the inclusion of five addit­i­onal names, including Tej­a­swin Shankar, for Commonwealth Ga­mes. Apart from Shankar, who kno­cked on the doors of the Delhi High Court after his name was left out despite equalling the AFI’s qualifying mark for a high jump, the other names are MV Jilna (women’s 4x100m relay), Srinu Bugatha and Anish Thapa (men’s marathon) and Swapna Barman (heptathlon).

However, they decided against adding Jeswin Aldrin (men’s long jump) and Karthik Unni­k­rishnan (men’s triple jump). After the Delhi HC urged AFI to consider Shankar’s name even though he had skipped the inter-state meet, the athletics body did that according to a pr­e­ss release.