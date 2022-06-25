AFI recommends 5 names for Commonwealth Games
CHENNAI: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has decided to recommend the inclusion of five additional names, including Tejaswin Shankar, for Commonwealth Games. Apart from Shankar, who knocked on the doors of the Delhi High Court after his name was left out despite equalling the AFI’s qualifying mark for a high jump, the other names are MV Jilna (women’s 4x100m relay), Srinu Bugatha and Anish Thapa (men’s marathon) and Swapna Barman (heptathlon).
However, they decided against adding Jeswin Aldrin (men’s long jump) and Karthik Unnikrishnan (men’s triple jump). After the Delhi HC urged AFI to consider Shankar’s name even though he had skipped the inter-state meet, the athletics body did that according to a press release.