Delhi High Court stops Batra from functioning as IOA chief

Narinder Batra had said then that he will not seek re-election to the IOA president's post as he needs to give more time to the FIH.

Published: 25th June 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra (File photo| PTI)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another setback for veteran sports administrator Narinder Batra, the Delhi High Court on Friday stopped him from functioning as Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president. A vacation bench of judge Dinesh Sharma passed the order on a contempt petition filed by Olympian and hockey World Cup winner Aslam Sher Khan.

Earlier, Khan had challenged Batra's appointment as a life member of Hockey India apart from raising a few other objections. Acting on his plea, the court on May 25 struck down the position of 'life member' in Hockey India, courtesy of which Batra had contested and won the IOA elections. The court had then ruled that the position of life member and life president were "illegal" since they were not in consonance with the National Sports Code and installed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) to run the day-to-day affairs of Hockey India.

"I filed the contempt proceedings as he (Batra) was continuing to attend meetings as IOA president despite the court's order dated May 25," Khan told this daily. "He has also been issued notice for contempt. The court has said that Anil Khanna, senior vice-president, will be the acting president of the IOA," added Khan.

Soon after the court pronounced the order last month, Batra had claimed that he will continue as the IOA president. Batra in his emails to the IOA members had claimed that he is not holding the position of IOA president by virtue of him being a life member of the Hockey India. He, however, had said then that he will not seek re-election to the IOA president's post as he needs to give more time to the FIH.

Khan was all praise for the order pronounced last month and told this daily, "The judgement covers all the aspects as it will become a landmark decision in the country's sporting history. It has ensured that hockey activities will continue under the watchful eyes of the newly-appointed CoA members and at the same time, it will make sure those who have misused their position will have to pay the price."

