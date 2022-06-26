STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US athletes react to the Supreme Court's abortion decision

Sports stars across the United States reacted with shock and anger on Friday after the Supreme Court's decision to scrap the right to abortion after nearly five decades.

Published: 26th June 2022 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Abortion rights advocates hold signs that read 'Abortion is Essential' as they demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability.

Abortion rights advocates hold signs that read 'Abortion is Essential' as they demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

U.S. national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe expressed her anger Friday over the Supreme Court's decision to strip the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion, decrying an erosion of rights that women have had for a generation.

“I think the cruelty is the point because this is not pro-life by any means,” said Rapinoe, who was close to tears at times as she expressed her outrage.

The always outspoken Rapinoe was joined by some of the country's leading sports figures in publicly sharing their dismay, anger and concern after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to abortion.

Rapinoe is in Colorado as the two-time defending World Cup champions prepare for a game Saturday against Colombia. As a gay woman, she also spoke about fears that the conservative court would come for her rights next.

“We live in a country that forever tries to chip away what you have innately, what you have been privileged enough to feel your entire life," she said.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted that the ruling was about “ power and control,” and he retweeted a couple of posts about the effect of the decision on Black women.

In a joint statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the leagues “believe that women should be able to make their own decisions concerning their health and future, and we believe that freedom should be protected.”

Tennis player Coco Gauff found it hard to believe.

“Incredibly disappointed by the decision made today. The sad part is this will not stop abortions from happening … this will only increase illegal and unsafe abortions. Today is a very sad day for our country and I cannot believe once again history is repeating itself,” tweeted the 18-year-old Gauff, runner-up at the French Open earlier this month.

