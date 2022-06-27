'Always ready to adapt based on team’s needs', says cricketer Deepti Sharma

Gomesh S By

CHENNAI: A few months ago, Deepti Sharma was in the middle of it all in India's final league game against South Africa in the 2022 ODI World Cup. Since then, she has gone back to the domestic circuit to play for Bengal in the senior T20 league, captained for the first time and led Velocity to the final of the Women's T20 Challenge.

In the ongoing Sri Lanka tour, Deepti has chipped in with contributions in all three departments (22 runs at 169.23 SR, 3 wickets and a stunning catch), helping India seal the T20I series. Before leaving for the tour, the 24-year-old all-rounder opened up about batting in different positions, new-ball and death overs bowling, captaincy experience and more. Excerpts…

On returning to domestic cricket after World Cup...

The domestic T20s we played were really helpful. After that, in the Women's T20 Challenge whatever plans and preparations we had, it was similar to the domestic T20s. As I said, I always like responsibilities, whether as a senior player or a leader. I am always ready for it. Whatever I try to accomplish, I do so, keeping in mind that it'll help the team.

Captaining for the first time in T20 Challenge

Definitely, it was a great experience. It was the first time I captained the team. I was confident as well because when you get to do it in a match at a big stage like T20 Challenge, it is a sign of positivity. You could say that it comes with an extra responsibility to do your best for the team, whatever the team or any player needs, you have to make sure that you give them the opportunity to do what they want. Whether it's a bowler or a batter, whatever demands are there for the team, I always back the players. As a team, we did well, it was a good experience. It was a different feeling to play in the final as a captain.

On adapting to batting in different positions

See, when you open the batting, you'll have some time to settle in, and powerplay makes it a bit easy with just two fielders outside the circle. You will have the opportunity to score the maximum runs possible. In middle overs, 6-14, you'll have to play according to the scoreboard, read the match situation and react accordingly.

On bowling with the new ball

Whatever situation is there when I bowl, whether it's a set batter or a new one, my plan will vary accordingly. Yes, I have worked a lot in the past to bowl with the new ball in the powerplay. So, the funda is the same, if you know where you have to bowl and how to execute it, that's all there is. I did a lot of spot bowling practice for that. You know, the batter shouldn't get any room as with just two fielders outside, it will be easier for them. I just keep that in my mind to stick to my strengths.

Whether it's powerplay, middle overs or death, I like bowling in every situation. That's what I practice for and once you keep doing that, you get used to it. It doesn't matter as long as you know where to bowl. Once you are confident, you can bowl in any given situation.

Goals with a packed calendar ahead

I don't believe in long-term goals. I like to take one series at a time. Whatever that is coming, for example, the Sri Lanka series and then the Commonwealth Games. My motto as an all-rounder is to give my best in all three departments and contribute in every position possible and if the team wins because of it, it'll be great.

