In UK time zone, Indian weightlifters target CWG 2022

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian weightlifters are getting into their zone, almost literally. They are perhaps one of those few players from India to reach Birmingham first for acclimatisation. According to the team, the city, like the athletes, is slowly warming up to the Games.

Stationed at MSG Gym, a few kilometres away from the Commonwealth Games Village, the team is now getting used to the place, diet, and of course, the time zone.

It was Mirabai Chanu, who had given India the perfect start at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year with silver; this time at the CWG too, the lifters are expected to give India a strong opening when the CWG begins on July 28 and lifting starts two days later. The Indian contingent comprising eight male and seven female lifters had left the country on June 24 for England. The contingent also includes five coaches, two physiotherapists, and as many masseurs.

"Acclimatisation is the key to success," head coach Vijay Sharma told this daily. With the squad consisting of a considerable number of new faces, more than a one-month camp at the venue will help the lifters to a great extent. "Had the event been in Asia, we wouldn't have disturbed our training schedule and stayed back home. But a change in the time zone needs adjustment. Almost everything changes including your sleep pattern. You need to adjust these things as even a minor deviation or issue can affect your performance. It doesn't matter whether he/she is a seasoned athlete or a newcomer, every one of them takes at least a week to adjust to the new time zone," added the coach. He, however, asserted that the camp will help the freshers the most.

Diet is another important aspect and the coach believes reaching the venue early will only help lifters in this regard. "In India, we used to plan diet and were being served in the mess accordingly. Here we don't have to worry as everything is on the menu and we can choose according to our needs."

In one notable development, fitness session has been struck off the schedule of these lifters. As the lifters, except Mirabai, had already switched to competition mode, the focus is more on training keeping the competitions in mind. "We used to have a fitness session of 40-50 minutes every day but now that's not there. The athletes train here for two hours in the morning and return back in the evening for another training session of three hours."

Mirabai eyes Worlds

Mirabai will enter the 49kg weight category as a favourite at the CWG. Her personal best is 207kg (88kg+119kg) which is far better than the best effort of Nigeria’s Stella Kingsley, who will be her nearest rival and has managed only 168kg (72kg+96kg) so far. With two CWG medals including gold in the 2018 edition in her kitty, Chanu has, instead, decided to prepare for the upcoming World Championships.

"Competitions for other lifters will be tough except for Mirabai. She is working on her snatch lift keeping the Worlds in mind and training accordingly," signed off the coach.