PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy advance to quarterfinals at Malaysia Badminton Open

Later in the day, the seventh-seeded men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap will also be in action.

Published: 30th June 2022 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

HS Prannoy and P V Sindhu at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament at Bukit Jalil indoor stadium in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo | AP)

HS Prannoy and P V Sindhu at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament at Bukit Jalil indoor stadium in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu entered the quarterfinals with a come-from-behind victory over Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan in the Malaysia Open here on Thursday.

World No.7 dispatched her Thai opponent 19-21 21-9 21-14 in a 57-minute second-round clash at the Axiata Arena. The seventh-seeded Indian will next face her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight face-offs.

HS Prannoy, the world No.21, also advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's singles with an easy 21-15 21-7 victory over fourth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.

One of the heroes of India's epic Thomas Cup triumph, the unseeded Prannoy will lock horns with seventh seed Indonesian Jonatan Christie.

