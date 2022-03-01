STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russian invasion of Ukraine: National Hockey League hero Alex Ovechkin plays it safe

Interestingly, Putin is Ovechkin's favourite. He had started a social media movement called Putin Team during the Russian leader's re-election campaign in 2017.

Published: 01st March 2022

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin

By Online Desk

Russia's National Hockey League (NHL) hero Alex Ovechkin called for 'no more war' when he was asked about the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a press conference a few days ago. The Washington Capitals star reportedly expressed his desire for peace and a quick end to the conflict.

Ovechkin, during the press conference, said that Putin is his president. “But how I said, I am not in politics. I am an athlete and you know, how I said, I hope everything is going to be done soon. It’s a hard situation right now for both sides and everything. Everything, I hope, is going to end. I’m not in control of the situation, he said even as he affirmed, “Please, no more war," The Guardian reports.

Ovechkin chose to describe the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a "hard situation" because he has friends in both countries. He said he hoped that the conflict would end soon and "there would be peace in the whole world."

According to USA Today, when reporters alluded to Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writing, "No war please," on a TV camera after winning a match in Dubai, Ovechkin said, "Please, no more war. It doesn’t matter who’s in a war. Russia, Ukraine, different countries. I think we live in a world, like, we have to live in peace and a great world."

The American daily noted that Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek was harsh, calling Ovechkin an "alibist," a "liar" and a "chicken (expletive)." He called for the NHL to expel Russian players. A Washington Post column called Ovechkin's comments a "missed opportunity."

