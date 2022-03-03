STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anand Yadav enters quarter-finals at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Published: 03rd March 2022

Boxing

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian boxer Anand Yadav (54kg) produced a dominating show to enter the youth quarter-finals of the Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.

Anand outclassed Kazakhstan's Aslan Aslanov in a unanimous decision.

Later this evening, the last edition's silver-medallist Vanshaj will open his campaign in the 63.5kg youth men's category against local boy Abdallah Almharat.

In the junior boys' section, Ravi Saini put up a strong show against United Arab Emirates' Alsedrani Ali Bader in the 48kg preliminary bout, played late on Wednesday night.

In the 52kg opening round bout, John Lapung went down fighting 2-3 against Kyrgyzstan's Iasynov Nizamedin.

The continental showpiece, where both men and women in youth and junior category are competing, has been witnessing strong competition in the presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries, including Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The finals will be held on March 13 and 14.

During the last edition of the championships held in Dubai, the Indian contingent had won 39 medals, including 14 gold.

