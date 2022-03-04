STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Need to work on execution: Indian hockey players ahead of Germany Pro League tie

Eight-time champions India rewrote history at the Tokyo Games last year by winning an Olympic hockey medal after 41 years, defeating Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal contest.

Indian Hockey Team

Indian Hockey Team (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: India will need to work on their execution skills and do away with the habit of conceding soft goals in order to taste success in a busy calendar year, that includes the Commonwealth Games and the Asiad, said Tokyo Olympic bronze medal-winning hockey players Shamsher Singh and Hardik Singh.

But since then it has been a mixed bag for the Manpreet Singh-led side as it failed to defend its Asian Champions Trophy title in Dhaka and then slumped to 2-5 and 3-5 defeats at the hands of lower-ranked sides -- France and Spain -- in the FIH Pro League.

"Tactically, we played better than our first match against Spain in the last game. They scored some easy goals and we failed to avail our chances. We played well in al those matches, our speed was good, we also made comebacks, but conceded easy goals... We need to work on execution a bit more," striker Shamsher said in a virtual press conference on Friday.

With Germany and Argentina waiting in the wings in their next FIH Pro League ties later this month, the Indians know they have very little time to pull up their socks. India will play Germany in the double-leg tie on at the Kalinga Stadium here on March 12 and 13 before locking horns against Argentina on March 19 and 20.

"My aim is to concentrate on my normal game, nothing extra whether it is Germany or any other team. Our focus is on ourselves. We are working on the areas we need to improve...we will give our 100 per cent and look for good execution," Hardik, a midfielder, said.

