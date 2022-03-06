Hockey India  brings back retired players

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move that’s bound to raise some eyebrows, Hockey India has added recently retired players like Rupinder Pal Singh and Biren Lakra with an eye on the upcoming Commonwealth Games. With three tournaments (CWG, Asian Games, and World Cup) in less than seven months and HI prioritisng the other two meets, there was always the possibility of sending fringe players for the Birmingham event.

However, rather than having faith in a developmental team, the national body has brought back players, who they themselves had deemed over the hill. SV Sunil and Ramandeep Singh are two other players who have been named in the men’s ‘A’ team.

“The step has been taken by Hockey India after a meeting chaired by sports secretary, Sujata Chaturvedi, held on 15 February 2022, wherein the Indian contingent’s preparation in eight high priority disciplines for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2022 Asian Games was discussed by the National Sports Federations, SAI and relevant sports federations,” a press release from HI stated.

Interestingly, Sardar Singh, has also earned a recall to the national set-up but he is a coach for this side. To be fair, the ‘A’ team, comprising of 33 probables, also features a few players who played in the recent Junior World Cup.