STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Hockey India  brings back retired players

However, rather than having faith in a developmental team, the national body have brought back players, who they themselves had deemed over the hill.

Published: 06th March 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey team forward SV Sunil (File Photo | AFP)

Indian hockey team forward SV Sunil (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a move that’s bound to raise some eyebrows, Hockey India has added recently retired players like Rupinder Pal Singh and Biren Lakra with an eye on the upcoming Commonwealth  Games. With three tournaments (CWG, Asian Games, and World Cup) in less than seven months and HI prioritisng the other two meets, there was always the possibility of sending fringe players for the Birmingham event. 

However, rather than having faith in a developmental team, the national body has brought back players, who they themselves had deemed over the hill. SV Sunil and Ramandeep Singh are two other players who have been named in the men’s ‘A’ team. 

“The step has been taken by Hockey India after a meeting chaired by sports secretary, Sujata Chaturvedi, held on 15 February 2022, wherein the Indian contingent’s preparation in eight high priority disciplines for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2022 Asian Games was discussed by the National Sports Federations, SAI and relevant sports federations,” a press release from HI stated. 

Interestingly, Sardar Singh, has also earned a recall to the national set-up but he is a coach for this side. To be fair, the ‘A’ team, comprising of 33 probables, also features a few players who played in the recent Junior World Cup.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Games CWG World Cup Hockey Commonwealth Games National Sports Federations mENS
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp