MOP Vaishnav honours basketball player Anitha Pauldurai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MOP Vaishnav College for Women honoured basketball player Anitha Pauldurai, a former student of the college upon her being conferred with the Padma Shri title by the Government of India.

Anitha was presented a cash award of Rs 50,000. Dr. Lalitha Balakrishnan principal of the college lauded Anitha for her achievements. Anitha thanked MOP Vaishnav College and her coaches: “After receiving the Padma Shri, I have been invited for many felicitations but this one is closest to my heart. Nothing feels more special than returning to where one studied.

The encouragement and support from the management helped me immensely in my recruitment. I’m proud to be an alumna of Tamil Nadu’s best college for women’s sport, M.O.P Vaishnav college for Women.”

TNCA condoles

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association condoled the sad demise of M Sundaram, aged 57 Years, senior ground staff of TNCA on Tuesday.

The TNCA recalled with gratitude the 33 years of service Sundaram rendered and extended its deepest sympathies to the family members of the departed soul.

Bharath University win

Bharath University, Tambaram defeated Guru Nanak college by one wicket in the semifinals of the Chengalpattu DCA inter-college T20 tournament.

Brief scores: Guru Nanak College, Velachery 119/8 in 20 ovs (Vikram Satheesh 28) lost to Bharath University, Tambaram 122/9 in 18.1 ovs (S Risheek Kumar 34, Diran 3/20).