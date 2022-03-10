Boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat set for Worlds affair

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a much-anticipated fight between Lovlina Borgohain and Arundhati Choudhary, the former displayed her class to prevail in the final of the national selection trials, thereby booking a ticket for the upcoming IBA Women’s World Championships.

The Assam pugilist (70kg) was fighting in a competitive environment for the first time since returning home after her bronze medal effort during the Tokyo Olympics last year. In the final bout of the selection trials, where top-four national boxers from each weight category fought, Lovlina knew she had a tricky test in Arundhati, the reigning youth world champ and national champion. What Arundhati lacked was experience and Lovlina used that against her to get the votes from all the seven officials (5 judges, 2 selection panel officials) present by the ringside.

Worlds squad: Nitu (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat (52kg), Shiksha (54kg), Manisha (57kg), Jaismine (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita (66kg), Lovlina (70kg), Saweety (75kg), Pooja Rani (81kg), Nandini (+81kg).

