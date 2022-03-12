STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fouaad to keep options open ahead of Asian Games   

Multiple Asian Games medallist, Fouaad Mirza, is keeping an open mind with respect to competing at this year’s event at Hangzhou, China.

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Multiple Asian Games medallist, Fouaad Mirza, is keeping an open mind with respect to competing at this year’s event at Hangzhou, China. The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) has made an exemption apropos qualification criteria for the Asiad and that’s opened the door for Fouaad. 

Late last year, the 30-year-old had expressed serious doubts after the federation told him they will only consider him if he gives a trial in a CCI 2* event for the Asian Games. That made no sense because Fouaad competes in CCI 4* events but the federation wasn’t willing to accept his 4* scores. In late January, the EFI conveyed to him that they will be okay with Fouaad giving a trial in a CCI 3* (long) event. 

“In late January, they told me they will be okay with me giving a trial in a CCI 3* (long). I have time till May 15 to do it,” he told this daily on Friday from Germany. “I need not travel to India, I’m free to do the trial anywhere.” 

The thing, though, is that Fouaad will have to dedicate some time for this and that could mean endangering his whole preparation for the year’s biggest equestrian meet: the World Equestrian Games. To be held in Herning, Denmark, the WEG is even bigger than the Olympics as far as the sport is concerned because ‘it’s a CCI 5* and the Olympics itself is only 4*,” Fouaad says. What’s more, the WEG doubles up as an Olympic qualifier for the 2024 Games. It’s so challenging that Fouaad has already mapped out his year already.

