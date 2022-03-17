STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

All England Open: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal enter second round

The two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu defeated Wang Zhi Yi of China 21-18, 21-13 in her first-round match that lasted for 42 minutes.

Published: 17th March 2022 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

BIRMINGHAM: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal entered the second round of the 2022 All England Open Badminton Championships after winning their respective matches in women's singles here at Utilita Arena.

The two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu defeated Wang Zhi Yi of China 21-18, 21-13 in her first-round match that lasted for 42 minutes.

Later in the day, playing on court 10, Saina Nehwal defeated World No 51 Beatriz Corrales of Spain 21-17, 21-19 in 38 minutes.

In men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen also notched up opening round wins.

World Championship silver medallist Srikanth defeated Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-18, 21-14 while, World Championship bronze medallist Lakshya, defeated fellow Indian Sourabh Verma 21-17, 21-7 in a match that lasted 33 minutes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All England Open All England Open 2022 PV Sindhu Saina Nehwal
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp