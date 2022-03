NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat league-worst Houston Rockets by 129-112

By Associated Press

HOUSTON: Devin Booker scored 36 points, including 15 in the third, Mikal Bridges added 26 and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets 129-112 for their third straight victory. Booker shot 15 of 24 from the field and scored at least 30 points for the second time in the last three games.

He had 15 points in the third quarter. Deandre Ayton added 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Torrey Craig - starting in place of the injured Jae Crowder for the short-handed Suns - had 21 points on 8-of-8 shooting and 14 rebounds.

Also playing without All-Star point guard Chris Paul and the sixth-man Cameron Johnson, Phoenix improved to 56-14 and pushed its NBA-best road record to 27-6. The Rockets are last in the NBA at 17-52. Jalen Green scored 22 points for Houston.

MAVERICKS 113, NETS 111

Spencer Dinwiddie made a 3-pointer at the buzzer against his former team, lifting Dallas past Brooklyn.

Dinwiddie hit the winning basket with nine seconds left Sunday in Boston and came through in the clutch again after Kevin Durant had given the Nets a one-point lead with a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play.

Luka Doncic Doncic finished with 37 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the Mavericks' eighth win in nine games. Dinwiddie scored 22 points, 15 in the fourth quarter. Durant had 23 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

Goran Dragic scored a season-high 21 points.

TIMBERWOLVES 124, LAKERS 104

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Minnesota beat Los Angeles. Anthony Edwards had 20 of his 27 points in the second quarter to lead the early surge by the Timberwolves, who never trailed on their way to their ninth victory in 10 games.

LeBron James, playing through knee soreness, had just 19 points to lead the Lakers. They fell a season-worst 11 games under the .500 mark at 29-40.

76ERS 118, CAVALIERS 114

Joel Embiid had 35 points and 17 rebounds, James Harden added 21 points and added 11 assists and Philadelphia beat Cleveland. Embiid was a game-time decision with a sore back, but showed no signs of the injury on his 28th birthday.

The All-Star center shot 13 of 19 from the field and had five assists in 35 minutes. Darius Garland had 22 points and seven assists for the Cavaliers.

NUGGETS 127, WIZARDS 109

Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 13 rebounds in an efficient 26-minute performance to help Denver cruise past Washington. Jokic reached 10,001 career NBA points - all with Denver - and added eight assists while falling two shy of his 19th triple-double the season.

He shot 10 of 14 from the floor, hitting both 3-pointers and all seven foul shots he attempted. Deni Avdija scored 19 points for Washington.