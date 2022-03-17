STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat league-worst Houston Rockets by 129-112

Deandre Ayton added 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Torrey Craig - starting in place of the injured Jae Crowder for the short-handed Suns - had 21 points on 8-of-8 shooting and 14 rebounds.

Published: 17th March 2022 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Houston Rockets' Christian Wood (35) is fouled by Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game

Houston Rockets' Christian Wood (35) is fouled by Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

HOUSTON: Devin Booker scored 36 points, including 15 in the third, Mikal Bridges added 26 and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets 129-112 for their third straight victory. Booker shot 15 of 24 from the field and scored at least 30 points for the second time in the last three games.

He had 15 points in the third quarter. Deandre Ayton added 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Torrey Craig - starting in place of the injured Jae Crowder for the short-handed Suns - had 21 points on 8-of-8 shooting and 14 rebounds.

Also playing without All-Star point guard Chris Paul and the sixth-man Cameron Johnson, Phoenix improved to 56-14 and pushed its NBA-best road record to 27-6. The Rockets are last in the NBA at 17-52. Jalen Green scored 22 points for Houston.

MAVERICKS 113, NETS 111

Spencer Dinwiddie made a 3-pointer at the buzzer against his former team, lifting Dallas past Brooklyn.

Dinwiddie hit the winning basket with nine seconds left Sunday in Boston and came through in the clutch again after Kevin Durant had given the Nets a one-point lead with a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play.

Luka Doncic Doncic finished with 37 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the Mavericks' eighth win in nine games. Dinwiddie scored 22 points, 15 in the fourth quarter. Durant had 23 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

Goran Dragic scored a season-high 21 points.

TIMBERWOLVES 124, LAKERS 104

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Minnesota beat Los Angeles. Anthony Edwards had 20 of his 27 points in the second quarter to lead the early surge by the Timberwolves, who never trailed on their way to their ninth victory in 10 games.

LeBron James, playing through knee soreness, had just 19 points to lead the Lakers. They fell a season-worst 11 games under the .500 mark at 29-40.

76ERS 118, CAVALIERS 114

Joel Embiid had 35 points and 17 rebounds, James Harden added 21 points and added 11 assists and Philadelphia beat Cleveland. Embiid was a game-time decision with a sore back, but showed no signs of the injury on his 28th birthday.

The All-Star center shot 13 of 19 from the field and had five assists in 35 minutes. Darius Garland had 22 points and seven assists for the Cavaliers.

NUGGETS 127, WIZARDS 109

Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 13 rebounds in an efficient 26-minute performance to help Denver cruise past Washington. Jokic reached 10,001 career NBA points - all with Denver - and added eight assists while falling two shy of his 19th triple-double the season.

He shot 10 of 14 from the floor, hitting both 3-pointers and all seven foul shots he attempted. Deni Avdija scored 19 points for Washington.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Phoenix Suns Devin Booker Houston Rockets Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns NBA
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp