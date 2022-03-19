STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Bahrain Grand Prix: Formula One champion Max Verstappen tops second practice

Verstappen's time of 1 minute, 31.94 seconds put him a narrow 0.09 ahead of Charles Leclerc and 0.58 clear of Carlos Sainz Jr on an encouraging day for Ferrari.

Published: 19th March 2022 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen gets ready during a practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen gets ready during a practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

SAKHIR: Formula One champion Max Verstappen quickly got back to business for Red Bull by leading the second practice session at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix under floodlights on Friday. Rival Lewis Hamilton continued to struggle for Mercedes and was only ninth fastest.

His teammate, George Russell, fared better in fourth. Verstappen was fifth in first practice earlier Friday but the Dutchman improved to finish ahead of Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. Verstappen's time of 1 minute, 31.94 seconds put him a narrow 0.09 ahead of Leclerc and 0.58 clear of Sainz on an encouraging day for Ferrari.

Hamilton was a distant 1.2 seconds behind Verstappen's leading mark on a disappointing day where the seven-time F1 champion placed seventh in the first practice. There is a third and final practice on Saturday ahead of qualifying in cooler evening conditions at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

Friday's first practice was led by AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly, with Leclerc and Sainz also second and third as Ferrari's encouraging performance from preseason testing continued. Russell was fourth in his first practice since replacing Valtteri Bottas on the team.

Hamilton was a considerable 0.75 back from Gasly's time, and the gap to the leader only grew bigger in the second session. The first session had been interrupted early on by a red flag when some bodywork came off Esteban Ocon's Alpine car and spread debris on the track.

German driver Nico Hulkenberg, driving for Aston Martin as four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel recovers from the coronavirus, rolled over the debris.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Max Verstappen Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Jr
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp