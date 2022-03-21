STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi boy Siddharth Rawat juggling between tennis tournaments and IAS preparation

Rawat is currently preparing for the IAS preliminary exam in June. It will be his second attempt. Travelling for tournaments makes it difficult for him to keep his focus on his preparations.

Published: 21st March 2022 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Sidharth Rawat and Arjun Khade pose with their tropies. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When athletes visit different cities to compete in various events, they tend to explore the region, try different food and meet friends during their free time. However, things have been quite different with Delhi's Siddharth Rawat, who was in Bengaluru for a week at the recently concluded SKME ITF Open, where he finished runner-up. Arjun Khade took home the crown after defeating Rawat 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the final at the KSLTA Stadium on Sunday.  

Rawat is currently preparing for the IAS preliminary examination, scheduled in June. It will be his second attempt. Travelling for tournaments makes it difficult for him to keep his focus on his preparations. For instance, he has travelled to the Garden City twice and Bhopal once this year for tournaments. Hence, he is trying to make the most of his free time at the hotel, studying for three to four hours at night. That is also mentally challenging after a tiring day at the court.  

"When there was no tennis in 2020 (due to Covid-pandemic), I could devote a good time like around 8-10 hours for my IAS preparations. But now I am travelling for tournaments to various places also, it is different. You have to manage a whole lot of things, but then I do get the chance to prepare at the hotel. I have not been going out as well, not meeting many friends to prepare. I had to cut those things," said Rawat, who had this goal of becoming an IAS ever since he was 18.  

The player is serious about his preparations so much so that one month before the exams, he has decided not to play any tournaments and focus on IAS prelims. As of now, he plans to feature in Delhi, starting Monday. If possible, he might also play in Thailand, but he is yet to take a final call on the latter.

Despite his preparations, Rawat has been quite impressive this year, especially in the last two tournaments. Last week, he had reached the finals in Bhopal, but eventually lost to Khade, who has been in dominant form for the last couple of weeks.  
Against an in-form Khade, who also won the doubles on Saturday alongside Great Britain's Julian Cash, in the title-decider in Bengaluru, Rawat had to up his game a fair bit, but the latter did not look confident. Despite winning the second set, he was overpowered and outclassed in the final as Khade clinched the final and the deciding set. Overall, Rawat's service let him down.

"I did struggle with my first serves in the final. I was not serving well and he took his chances on the second serve. And Khade served very well in all the big points. I am still happy with two finals (appearances) and I will try to carry that confidence into the next tournament (in Delhi)," he signed off.

