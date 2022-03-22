STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vismaya and Jisna set to mark return with Indian Grand Prix-2

Alongside Poovamma Raju, it will be one of the most closely fought events in the meet which will be held on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 22nd March 2022 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala athlete Jisna Mathew. ( File Photo)

Kerala athlete Jisna Mathew. ( File Photo)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

Priya Mohan who was one of the star performers in the Indian Grand Prix-1 is set to face stiff competition in the 400m women's run of IGP-2 thanks to the return of the likes of Jisna Mathew and Vismaya VK.

Alongside Poovamma Raju, it will be one of the most closely fought events in the meet which will be held on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram.

Priya had stormed to victory in the first meet of the campaign and while she remains the favourite, the likes of Jisna and Vismaya will be expected to give the youngster a tough fight. The 19-year-old had finished with a timing of 52.91s which helped her better the qualification mark for the Asian Games.

Meanwhile, in the 400m men's run, Amoj Jacob is one of the biggest names missing. The Delhi sprinter had won the 400m run at the first Indian Grand Prix but had expressed how he felt discomfort after the race.
The quarter-miler looks to be cautious with his return as Noah Nirmal Tom is among the biggest names in the category. Noah had finished second at the season opener and will be looking to continue his improving his fitness after easing his way into the track as being down with Covid.

Vismaya VK (File Photo)

"There is no major injury concern. After the race in IGP-1, I didn't want to risk too much because I am slowly returning to action and it is as a precautionary measure that I am missing this meet. I am targetting the Federation Cup as my next event now and should be in good condition by the time it comes around," said Amoj.

Besides, Amoj, Muhammed Anas will be missing in action for the second straight meet. Anas was one of the main athletes missing from IGP-1, and once again, the 27-year-old will be missing in action.

Another big name who is set to be in action is Dutee Chand who is set to feature in the 100m women's run and is among the top draws. Dutee is expected to receive tough competition from Dhanalakshmi in the event. The Tamil Nadu sprinter had pipped Hima Das in the 200m run at IGP-1 and all eyes will be on the battle between the two.

Dutee was last seen in action during the World Indoor Athletics Championships where she failed to qualify for the semifinals of the women's 60m run after finishing 30th among the 46 participants.
Meanwhile, in the women's discus throw, Kamalpreet Kaur will be among the star faces. 

