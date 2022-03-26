STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lovlina bats for sports science to make India a sporting powerhouse

Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) global sports summit 'Scorecard 2022' saw discussions on how India can make big strides in sports with a convergence of sports, investment and technology.

Published: 26th March 2022

Lovlina Borgohain

India's Lovlina Borgohain with the bronze medal. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain feels the country's athletes need a total scientific approach in training to enable Indian sportspersons to win more medals in mega-events like the Olympics.

Lovlina was speaking on the opening day of the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) global sports summit 'Scorecard 2022', which saw discussions on how India can make big strides in sports with a convergence of sports, investment and technology.

"I believe there is a lot of talent in India and Indian athletes are the most hardworking in the world. I feel that the training system needs to be totally scientific for us to win more medals," said Lovlina in a release.

"In the past few years, we have developed a lot and scientific training has also started but we need to implement it right from the grassroots level. The government of India is doing a lot for sports these days.

"I wouldn't have been here without their support," said Lovlina, who recently qualified for the World Championships and Asian Games.

Further sharing her views, Lovlina said, "Sports should become a regular subject in school right from the early days till graduation and sports science should be the key."

Talking about her responsibilities, she added, "Every time I step into the ring, I feel I have the responsibility of winning and making my nation proud.

"I want to inspire the next generation and help them as I can understand them and relate with the problems they face. My message to them is to not get bogged down after setbacks as it is a long road to success which needs a lot of patience."

