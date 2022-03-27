Arka Motorsports' Karna Kadur in lead in 44th South India Rally

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a day of topsy-turvy results, Bengaluru pair of Karna Kadur and co-driver Nikhil Pai (Arka Motorsports) survived a puncture and a cracked windscreen to seize the overall lead in the 44th South India Rally, which is also a round of the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship and the concluding round of FMSCI Indian National Rally championship on Saturday.

The big shock was the early retirement of seven-times national champion Gaurav Gill (co-driver Musa Sherif) after the lower arm of his Mahindra XUV 300 broke, but it's not known whether he will rejoin under the Super Rally format on Sunday when five more stages would be run in reverse direction.

Chengalpattu DCA league: J Abhishek shines

J Abhishek’s 60 came in handy for Sivaji CC to thrash Prajith CC by six wickets in a second division match of the Chengalpattu DCA league. Brief scores: II Division: Prajith CC 173/7 in 30 ovs (Ramachandran 39, Ashok Kumar 28) lost to Sivaji CC 177/4 in 28.2 ovs (Lokeshwaran 45, Abhishek 60, Ramachandran 3/35).

Varun Kumar bags six red snooker title

Varun Kumar overcame a spirited challenge from Vinay Kothari to clinch the six red snooker title in the final at the 8th Anglo American Cue Sports Association 15red and 6red snooker tournament at its premises in T Nagar.

Results: Final: Varun bt Vinay 52-27, 61-20, 41-45, 24-49, 54-39, 38-39, 65-16; Semifinals: Varun Kumar bt Parthiba Rajendran 22-54, 45-32, 42-27, 18-58, 61 (45)-17, 29-52, 55-12; Vinay bt Chitra 45-43, 49-26, 46-39,18-64 (49), 41-39.

Shaun Shah advances

Shaun Shah defeated Ram Chandra Reddy 1-6, 6-4, 10-4 in the boys U-18 qualifying round of TVS-ITF junior Under-18 tennis championship.