Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat receive Padma Shri

Published: 28th March 2022 07:21 PM

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Monday received the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award.

The 24-year-old javelin thrower received the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during a ceremony.

Paralympic gold medallist in badminton Pramod Bhagat was also conferred with the honour alongside Chopra.

Chopra made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in a track and field event in the Games' history.

He also became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

The 33-year-old Bhagat also became the first Indian to win a gold medal in para badminton, which made its debut at the Paralympics last year.

Bhagat, who had contracted polio when he was 4 years old, won the gold in the men's singles SL3 class.

