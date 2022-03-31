Odisha sprinters win two gold, one bronze in National Para Athletics meet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha's para-athletes bagged two gold and one bronze on day two of the 20th National Para Athletics Championship at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.

Jayanti Behera, the international para-sprinter from the state, bagged her first national gold medal on home turf as she finished first in the women's 100m (T47 class) with a timing of 12.92 seconds.

Rashmi Ranjan Mallick from Paradip City bagged the second gold medal for the hosts in the men's 100m (T44 class) with a timing of 12.64 seconds. Solairaj D of Services Sports Control Board and Vasantha D of Karnataka won silver and bronze with 12.72s and 12.76s respectively.

"I am very much excited today, The port city Paradip does not have a synthetic track for practice but I won the gold for my state here. I dedicate this to my family, friends and my well-wishers. How can I forget those people who used to taunt me all the time? I also thank my elder brother, who not only defended me but also kept me motivated despite such derogatory statements from people," said Rashmi.

Earlier in the day, Pankaj Bhue won the first medal for the state by finishing third in men's 100m (T13) with a timing of 12.17s.

Among the winners on Tuesday was discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya, who had won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in the F56 class. He bagged gold in the same event on Tuesday.

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal gave away prizes to the winners.