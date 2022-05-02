STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIFA punishes Senegal for fan disorder, lasers at Salah

FIFA said its disciplinary committee also looked into a pitch invasion by Senegal fans,an offensive banner and the national federation's 'failure to ensure that law & order are maintained in stadium.

Published: 02nd May 2022 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

The FIFA logo

The FIFA logo. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

ZURICH: FIFA fined Senegal's soccer federation 175,000 Swiss francs (USD180,000) on Monday for fan disorder at a World Cup playoff game, including shining laser pointers at Egypt star Mohamed Salah in the penalty shootout.

Salah's face was a blur of vivid green light when he prepared to take his penalty, which he blasted over the bar. Senegal went on to win the shootout in Dakar in March with Salah's Liverpool teammate Sadio Mané scoring the decisive spot-kick.

FIFA said its disciplinary committee also looked into a pitch invasion by Senegal fans, an offensive banner and the national federation's 'failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium.'

Senegal was also ordered to play a future competitive game in an empty stadium. The FIFA disciplinary panel also judged dozens of similar cases from World Cup qualifying games played since January and handed out several other fines and stadium closures.

Nigeria was punished with a 150,000 Swiss francs (USD 154,000) fine and one-game stadium closure. Fans invaded the field in Abuja and there were other incidents of disorder after Nigeria was eliminated at home by Ghana in their playoff.

FIFA imposed fines of 125,000 Swiss francs (USD 128,000) on Congo and 100,000 Swiss francs ($103,000) on Lebanon in similar cases at games against Morocco and Syria, respectively.

Both got one-game stadium closures. Discrimination by fans of Chile and Colombia at their home games, plus other offenses, resulted in total fines of 95,000 Swiss francs (USD 98,000) and 55,000 Swiss francs (USD 56,500), respectively.

Comments

