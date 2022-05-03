Anirudh slams century

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: B Anirudh Sitaram’s breezy 192 (174b, 20x4, 6x6) enabled MRC ‘A’ to post 472 in 88.3 overs against IOB on Day 1 of the senior division league of the TNCA played at VB Nest grounds on Monday. Anirudh and Swaminathan raised 148 runs in 29.3 overs for the fifth wicket.

Brief scores: At VB Nest: MRC ‘A’ 472 in 88.3 ovs (B Anirudh Sitaram 192, S Swaminathan 53, R Rajkumar 55; P Vidyuth 3/159, VS Karthick Manikandan 3/129) vs IOB. At Guru Nanak: Nelson 231 in 69.5 ovs (R Karthikeyan 61 n.o; Bhargav Bhatt 5/68) vs Vijay CC 45/0 in 14 ovs. At TI- Murugappa: Grand Slam 300 in 81.3 ovs (R Kavin 110; M Raja 3/42, B Arun 3/93) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 12/0 in 6 ovs. At MAC: MCC 154 in 58.4 ovs (Jalaj Saxena 5/36) vs Jolly Rovers 104/3 in 31 ovs (B Aparajith 56 batting). At SRMC: India Pistons 364 in 89.2 ovs (M Mithul Raj 158, S Guru Raghavendran 108; ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 5/122) vs Swaraj. At SSN: Globe Trotters 403/7 in 90 ovs (K Mukunth 100, Sanvir Singh 118; M Mathivanan 4/108) vs Young Stars.

Sridharan shines

A captain’s knock of 71 by S Sridharan paved the way for Sivaji CC to beat Chatnath CC by 59 runs in the 52nd all-India YSCA trophy.

Brief scores: Sivaji CC 185/6 in 30 ovs (S Sridharan 71) bt Chatnath CC126 in 25.1 ovs (Arjun 3/32, Pradeep 3/14).

St Joseph’s bag title

St Joseph’s CoE blanked College of Engineering 1-0 in the final of the SVCE Trophy football tournament held at SVC of Engineering

Trichy Blasters win

Trichy Blasters defeated Marina Dolphins 3-2 in the TNBSL. In another match, Madurai Eagles beat Villupuram Falcon Feathers 4-1.