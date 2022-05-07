STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Top Indian runner Avinash Sable smashes 30-year-old 5000m national record in US

Sable, who also holds the national record in his pet event of 3000m steeplechase and competed in Tokyo Olympics, clocked 13 minutes and 25.65 seconds while finishing 12th in the American Meet.

Published: 07th May 2022 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Top Indian runner Avinash Sable.(Photo | Twitter, SAI Media)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top Indian runner Avinash Sable smashed the 30-year-old men's 5000m national record at the Sound Running Track Meet at San Juan Capistrano, California in USA.

Sable, who also holds the national record in his pet event of 3000m steeplechase and competed in Tokyo Olympics, clocked 13 minutes and 25.65 seconds while finishing 12th in the American Meet.

The 27-year-old army man from a humble family in the Beed district of Maharashtra broke Bahadur Prasad's long-standing record of 13:29.70s set in Birmingham in 1992.

Norway's Tokyo Olympics 1500m gold winner Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the race with a timing of 13:02.03s.

The Sound Running Track Meet is a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level event.

Sable is known for breaking his own 3000m steeplechase national record multiple times.

He did it for the seventh time during the Indian Grand Prix 2 in Thiruvananthapuram in March with a time of 8:16.21s.

He had also set a then-national record of 8:18.12s during the Tokyo Olympics.

He has already qualified for the World Championships to be held in Eugene, USA from July 15 to 24.

"We were planning Avinash to field in both 3000m steeplechase and 5000m in Asian Games as he has medal chance in both events," Indian athletics chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair told PTI.

The Hangzhou Asian Games, originally scheduled to be held from September 10 to 15, were on Friday postponed indefinitely due to surging COVID-19 cases in China.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Avinash Sable
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp