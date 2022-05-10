STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asia Cup Archery: India bag three gold, one bronze

Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami and Saskhi Chaudhary clinched India's first gold medal of the continental meet, defeating Kazakhstan 204-201.

Archery, Archer, Target

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SULAYMANIYAH: Indian archers were all on target, bagging three gold and a bronze to open their account at the Asia Cup Leg 2 here on Tuesday.

It all began with Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami and Saskhi Chaudhary clinching India's first gold medal of the continental meet, defeating Kazakhstan 204-201.

The men's team of Prathamesh Fuge, Rishabh Yadav and Jawkar Samadhan then followed it up with India's second gold when it downed Bangladeshi counterparts 224-218 in a lopsided final.

Samadhan also went on to bag his second medal when he overcame Sergey Khristich of Kazakhstan 147-145 in a tight bronze playoff.

Samadhan's bronze medal gave India a clean sweep in the compound men's individual section where Prathamesh Fuge and Rishabh Yadav will battle for the gold medal on Wednesday.

India bagged a third gold in the compound mixed team event when the duo of Fuge and Parneet Kaur downed Kazakh duo of Adel Zhexenbinova and Khristich 158-151.

On the concluding day on Wednesday, Indian archers are in the hunt for seven gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

