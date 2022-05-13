STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

IBA Women's World Boxing Championships: Shiksha, Jaismine, Anamika progress to next round

Shiksha, who faced Herrera Milagros Rosario displayed brilliant temperament and skillset to convincingly win by unanimous decision without breaking a sweat.

Published: 13th May 2022 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing

For representational purposes

By ANI

ISTANBUL: Indian boxers Shiksha (54kg), Jaismine (60kg) and Anamika (50kg) showed their skills and maturity to advance to the pre-quarterfinals at the 12th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Thursday.

Shiksha, who faced Argentina's Herrera Milagros Rosario displayed brilliant temperament and skillset to convincingly win by unanimous decision without breaking a sweat.

Shiksha will next take on Mongolia's Oyuntsetseg Yesugen in the pre-quarterfinals on Sunday.

Jaismine, who hails from Bhiwani faced a tough challenge from Thailand's two time Youth Asian Champion Porntip Buapa. The Indian boxer took some time to gauge her opponent's strategy in the first round before coming back strongly in the last two rounds to win by a 4-1 split verdict.

Jaismine will square off against Angela Harris of Australia in the round-of-16 bout on Sunday.

Anamika was up against Romania's Eugenia Anghel and the bout started on an aggressive note as both the boxers relentlessly attacked from the word go but Anamika displayed her sharp footwork and movement to land clear punches and evaded her opponent's punches.

The boxer from Rohtak didn't let her opponent settle down and dictated the terms throughout the whole bout enroute to a comfortable 5-0 win.

Anamika will next face World Championships bronze medallist, Kristy Lee Harris of Australia, in the round-of-16 bout on Sunday.

This year's event, which marks the 20th anniversary of the IBA Women's World Championships, will be played till May 20.

Two time Asian Champion Pooja Rani (81kg) and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (70kg) will play their respective round-of-16 bouts today.

Pooja, who will begin her World Championships campaign, will take on Hungary's Timea Nagy while Lovlina will fight against Cindy Ngamba of Fair Chance Team. Lovlina had defeated former world champion Chen Nien-Chin in the first round on Monday.

In the last edition of the tournament, held in Russia in 2019, Indian boxers secured one silver and three bronze medals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IBA Womens World Boxing Championships Womens World Boxing Championships World Boxing Championships
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp