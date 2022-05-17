STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Wrestler Satender Malik assaults referee Jagbir Singh during CWG trials, gets life ban 

The Air Force wrestler was leading 3-0 with just 18 seconds left in the deciding bout when Mohit effected a 'take-down' move and also pushed Satender out of the mat for another point.

Published: 17th May 2022 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Satender Malik (R) with coach.

Satender Malik (R) with his coach. (Photo | Instagram/ wrestlersatender)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented incident, Services' wrestler Satender Malik launched a physical assault on referee Jagbir Singh after losing the 125kg final during the Commonwealth Games trials, prompting the national federation to impose a life ban on him, here on Tuesday.

The Air Force wrestler was leading 3-0 with just 18 seconds left in the deciding bout when Mohit effected a 'take-down' move and also pushed Satender out of the mat for another point.

However, referee Virender Malik did not award two points to Mohit for the 'takedown' move and gave only one point for the pushout. The decision upset Mohit, who requested for a challenge.

Satyadev Malik, the jury for the bout, excused himself from the decision for the sake of impartiality since he belonged to the Mokhra village from where Satender also comes.

Senior referee Jagbir Singh was requested to look into the challenge and with the help of TV replays, he ruled that Mohit should be given three points.

The score became 3-3 and remained like that till the end, and eventually, Mohit was declared the winner on criteria since he had scored the last point of the bout.

Satender lost his cool, walked across to Mat A where Ravi Dahiya and Aman were locked in the 57kg final, went straight to Jagbir, and began to assault him.

He first abused Jagbir and then slapped him, who lost his balance and fell on the ground. The 57kg bout was stopped as the incident created a furore inside the KD Jadhav hall at the IG stadium.

Hundreds of fans, officials and participants were shocked to witness a scene like that. Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) officials managed to send Satender out of the hall and restarted the bout.

Everything was happening right before the eyes of WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was sitting on the dias.

"We have imposed life ban on Satender Malik. The decision was taken by WFI President," WFI's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI.

"The referees officiating that bout will also be called for an explanation that why points were not awarded to Mohit when it was clear that the take-down move was clean. Why did they let the situation go out of hand. A visibly shaken Jagbir Singh said, "I had no inkling that he would do something like that.

A Class One referee since 2013, Jagbir added, "I had nothing to do with this bout. I had officiated the 97kg and 65kg finals and gave the ruling only after I was asked to do it. It's up to WFI what action it wants to take against him."

Satyadev Malik told PTI, "I wanted to stay away from the decision making since we live close by. In international wrestling also, if the wrestler is from India, a jury from India can't officiate that bout. So to avoid any situation where I am accused of bias, I stayed away. This is really unexpected because Satender is usually a very calm guy," Satyadev, who was also jury of appeal for the tournament, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wrestler Satender Malik Jagbir Singh
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp