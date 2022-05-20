STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

IBC mulls increased 'regional cooperation' for Pro Boxing

The IBC has started working with boxing bodies in neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal with an aim to set up 'regional cooperation in Pro Boxing.

Published: 20th May 2022 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing

For representational purposes

By PTI

PUNE: The Indian Boxing Council (IBC) has started working with boxing bodies in neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal with an aim to set up 'regional cooperation in Pro Boxing.

The Bangladesh Boxing Foundation (BBF) successfully conducted their first ever International Pro Boxing event at the Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Thursday.

The event, conducted under IBC's supervision, titled "Xcel South Asian Pro Boxing Fight Night" T"he Ultimate Glory" featured 6 fights with boxers from three countries - Bangladesh, India, and Nepal.

"Indian Pro Boxers have started featuring more prominently in the Asian circuit in the last few years, but the leap from being a National Champion to being an Asian Champion is very steep," President of IBC, Brigadier PKM Raja, who is in Dhaka, said.

Countries like the Philippines, Korea, China and Indonesia have had a longer stint in the sport and naturally dominate the Asian Rankings.

"A regional union with our neighbours in Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan and even Pakistan will assist in ushering a whole new window of opportunities for our boxers," Raja said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Boxing Council IBC Pro Boxing
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp