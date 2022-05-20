STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Injured Rupinder Pal Singh targeting CWC, Hockey World Cup

Talking about his future and his comeback, the ace drag-flicker said that he wants to give back to the sport, which has made him the person he is today.

Published: 20th May 2022 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

India drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh

India drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh (Photo | Hockey India)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the highs of a bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics, key members, including Rupinder Pal Singh and Birender Lakra, had called it quits. However, they were both called for the Indian camp and were ready for a comeback to international hockey with the former originally named captain for the Asia Cup, starting May 23.

However, things didn't go according to plan for Rupinder, who was ruled out of the competition with an injury. Just a few days after being appointed the skipper of the squad, he suffered a fracture in his left hand during practice, ruling him out of the continental competition.

"This injury (fractured left hand) happened when I was playing a practice match during one of the training days. That is the reason why I was ruled out of the Asia Cup too. As of now, my focus is on recovering from the injury. It will easily take around three to four weeks from now," said Rupinder in a promotional event here in Bengaluru.

Talking about his future and his comeback, the ace drag-flicker said that he wants to give back to the sport, which has made him the person he is today. He is also looking at the upcoming competitions, including the CWG 2022 and the World Cup, scheduled next year in India.

"I think I still have some more years to give to the sport. There is so much that hockey has given to us, and it is time for us to give back to the sport and also help the youngsters in the squad. As far as competitions are concerned after the Asia Cup, we have the CWG and the World Cup too," he said.  

