Modi hosts Deaflympics contingent, says 'you brought pride and glory for India'

For the very first time, the Indian Deaflympics team finished amongst the top 10 nations in the event with 16 medals, a huge jump from just five in 2017.

Published: 21st May 2022 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction with Indian Deaflympics contingent, in New Delhi. Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur is also seen. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hosted India's Deaflympics contingent which produced its best-ever performance in the event held in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, from May 1 to 15.

During his interaction with the athletes, Modi said the athletes have brought pride and glory to the nation. "I will never forget the interaction with our champions who have brought pride and glory for India at the Deaflympics. The athletes shared their experiences and I could see the passion and determination in them. My best wishes to all of them," Modi tweeted after hosting the athletes at his official residence."

"It is due to our champions that time's Deaflympics have been the best for India!" Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also attended the event.

In Brazil, the Indian contingent won in five of the 11 sporting disciplines.

