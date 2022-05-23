STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok calls out French airlines over her missing kit bag

Aditi Ashok has called out France airlines for immediate action over her missing kit bag and said she needs it for an upcoming tournament.

Published: 23rd May 2022 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok (Photo| AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian golf star Aditi Ashok on Monday has called out France airlines for immediate action over her missing kit bag and said she needs it for an upcoming tournament.

Raising the issue that her golf kit bag didn't make it to the flight from the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, the Indian golf sensation took to Twitter and requested the airlines to take action immediately and said she needs the kit bag immediately for a forthcoming tournament.

"Need your immediate response @airfrance my golf bag didn't make it on the flight from CDG. I have already shared the bag tag details on DM. I need it immediately as I have a tournament. Respond immediately and make sure my bag arrives by tomorrow. #MissingGolfBag," Aditi Ashok tweeted.

Deaflympics star last played in the Founders Cup tournament at the Upper Montclair Country Club course, which was held from May 12-15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditi Ashok
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp