STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Can only do short-term contracts: Doubles coach Mathias Boe

Dane Mathias Boe, the current doubles coach of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, will officially train them for only the next six months.

Published: 26th May 2022 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty

Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty (Photo | AP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dane Mathias Boe, the current doubles coach of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, will officially train them for only the next six months.

Beyond that, “we will have to see,” he said during a conversation with this daily on Wednesday.

“My life is such that I can only do short-term contracts because my future’s also a little bit uncertain,” he said.

“So it’s difficult for me to say ‘next 3-4 years, it’s possible for me to work full-time with the boys’... that’s not possible right now."

“I need to take it in short intervals and see how it is. So right now it’s (the association) for the next six months. After that, we will have to see how my situation is and also what the Badminton Association of India (BAI) and the players will like... we will have to see.” 

Boe says ‘it’s my job to make them hungrier for more’ in the next six months.

“Winning the Thomas Cup at a young age is obviously a very big thing,” he said.

“It’s one of the three or four biggest things you can win in the sport. I want to win more titles with them, it’s my job to make them hungrier after this. Make them even better in the future.”

If there’s only complaint that can be made against the pair, it’s that they haven’t racked up the titles on Tour.

On the circuit, the duo have won only two titles (India Open, Thailand Open) since the beginning of 2019. It’s something the 41-year-old wants to change.

“Think they should be able to challenge more, and win more tournaments than what they are doing right now. Pretty confident that we are going to be able to do that going forward.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dane Mathias Boe Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp