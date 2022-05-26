STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lakshya Sen to train with Axelson, Sindhu gets approval to take fitness trainer on tour under TOPS

Sen, the 20-year-old from Almora, was part of the Indian men's team that won the prestigious Thomas Cup this month and is a big gold medal prospect at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Published: 26th May 2022 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

India's Lakshya Sen.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  World Championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen is all set to train with World No.1 Victor Axelson in Dubai from Sunday with the Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approving his request, keeping in mind the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The MOC also cleared two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu's request for her fitness trainer M Srikanth Madapalli to accompany her abroad under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Sen, the 20-year-old from Almora, was part of the Indian men's team that won the prestigious Thomas Cup this month and is a big gold medal prospect at the Birmingham event to be held from July 28 to August 8.

"Lakshay is set to train With Axelson in Dubai from May 29th till 5th June (8 days) and then head out to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on June 19th to train at the Malaysian Training Centre from 19th till 26th June (8 days)," the ministry said.

"Both the training proposals were approved by MOC in preparation for the Commonwealth Games.

"The sanctioned amount will cover the cost of his and his physio's air travel, boarding and lodging, and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenses.

" The ministry also approved Sindhu's proposal for financial assistance towards her fitness trainer's travel along with her.

"Srikanth is set to accompany Sindhu during Indonesia Masters (7-12th June), Indonesia Open (14-19th June), Malaysia Masters (28 June to 3 July), and Malaysia Open (5-10th July), and Singapore Open (12-17th July)," it said.

Sindhu, a former world champion, won two Super 300 tournaments this year at Syed Modi International in Lucknow and Swiss Open in Basel earlier this year.

Lakshya Sen Victor Axelson P V Sindhu Birmingham Commonwealth Games
