Lovlina Borgohain elected as International Boxing Association Athletes Committee Chair

Borgohain received the highest number of votes during the election held at the 2022 Women's World Championships.

Published: 26th May 2022 04:18 PM

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has been elected as the chair and a voting member on the Board of Directors for the Athletes' Committee, the International Boxing Association (IBA) said on Thursday.

"I feel honoured to have been elected as the chair of IBA's Athlete's Committee, I expected to become a member, but never thought that I will also become the chair of the committee, this will help me promote Indian boxing and especially women boxing to other boxers of the world," Borgohain said in a release.

"This is a huge opportunity for me to promote boxing and I plan to first discuss what all needs to be addressed in Boxing this year with other members and boxers of the world and then take those suggestions and grievances to the Board of Director's committee.

" Indian boxer Shiva Thapa has also been elected as a member of the IBA Athletes Committee following the election held during the 2021 IBA Men's World Championships.

Borgohain and Thapa were elected by the boxers that participated during the men and women's world championships that were held in October 2021 and May 2022 respectively.

