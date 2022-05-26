Order is no less than India's 1975 World Cup triumph: Aslam Sher Khan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Calling the Delhi High Court's decision to place Hockey India under a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) a historical order, petitioner Aslam Sher Khan compared it with India's World Cup triumph in 1975. Coming on the field with seven minutes remaining in the semifinal against hosts Malaysia, who were leading 2-1 then, Khan scored the equaliser to take the contest into extra-time where Harcharan Singh scored the winner.



"If not bigger, this judgement is not any less than the country's only World Cup title. There also, I entered the field late and scored the equaliser and coincidentally here with this petition, I have played a decisive role in giving a new direction to sports in the country," Khan told this daily.



In his petition, Khan challenged the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra's appointment as a life member of Hockey India apart from raising a few other objections.



"The judgement covers all the aspects as it will become a landmark decision in the country's sporting history. It has ensured that hockey activities will continue under the watchful eyes of the newly-appointed CoA members and at the same time, it will make sure those who have misused their position will have to pay the price."



Khan was all praise for the decision wherein the Court empowered the CoA to initiate the recovery process from individuals who have been in posts in breach of the Sports Code.



The order says that 'persons who have been in posts such as life president, life member and “CEO on the Management Committee” (with voting rights), which is clearly in breach of the Sports Code and have enjoyed benefits of such office and expenses have been incurred on them by an NSF in breach of the law must be asked to return the expended amounts.' Adding further it said that 'the CoA shall ascertain the amount spent on such individuals and initiate process for recovery of the same, so shall the GOI'.

"Expenses incurred on such supernumerary, innovative and illegal posts need to be recovered and there has to be accountability. Details of the amounts expended on such persons will be furnished by Hockey India before the CoA. The latter too shall examine the records and seek refund of monies from the current Life President and the Life Members, as may be," read the order.



However, the court said that recovery against the current CEO would not be warranted as it was informed that the appointment was made in the capacity of an administrator and the CEO has no voting rights in the management of HI.



"I just want the federations to run sports properly in the country. I feel this judgement will help root out corruption in NSFs and it should begin with hockey," Khan signed off.