Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu to be part of first Khelo India ranking event with prize money

CHENNAI: In a novel initiative, the Indian Weightlifting Federation is conducting its first Khelo India Youth, Junior and Senior National Ranking Women Weightlifting Tournament. This is in line with the sports ministry's directive that all National Sports Federations should have a robust ranking system.

To lend credence and weight, the federation has announced that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu would be part of the inaugural event in Nagrota Bagwan, Himachal Pradesh, from June 14 to 22. Around 450 weightlifters from across the country including junior world champion Harshada Garud will represent their states and departments in the nine-day tournament. A notification in this regard has already been sent to the affiliated states and departments by the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF).

"It's going to be a big step forward as every lifter from the country will compete in the event in a bid to collect crucial ranking points. It's mandatory for our lifters to compete in the tournament as their absence could cost them ranking points. These points will decide their participation in the national camps and international tournaments," Sahdev Yadav, president of the IWLF, told The New Indian Express.

Apart from Mirabai and Harshada, all the lifters, who recently qualified for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG), will also be seen in action in the tournament.

"Khelo India is funding the event, which will be held in all three sections. It will be organised four times a year. All the lifters finishing in the top eight will be awarded cash prizes," added Yadav.

As per the notification issued by the parent body, the event will be part of the national ranking system and selection policy for national camps and international events in the future. No entry fee is required to be deposited for participation. However, the competition will be based on come, play and go for athletes as no boarding and lodging will be provided to any athletes and team officials for participation.

"A lot of lifters from Maharashtra will be competing. At least two participants in each weight category from the state will participate," said the IWLF president.

The weight categories in the tournaments are 40kg, 45kg, 49kg, 55kg, 59kg, 64kg, 71kg, 76kg, 81kg, +81kg, 87kg and +87kg.

Mirabai will compete in 49kg, where she had finished second in the Tokyo Games. Being an additional superintendent of police (sports) in the Manipur Police, she will represent her department in the tournament. Jhilli Dalabehera, who had won a silver medal in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships last year, will be her prime rival in the weight category. Harshada will participate in the junior section.

As per the notification, the top three in each weight category in the senior category will receive cash prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 12,000 respectively. Similarly, lifters who finish in the top eight in each section will also get cash prizes.