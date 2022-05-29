STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India's Rudrankksh finishes seventh at Baku Shooting World Cup 

The 18-year-old Junior World Championship silver medallist had made the top eight stage on Saturday, finishing fourth in qualification.

Published: 29th May 2022 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil. (Photo | Twitter/RudrankkshP)

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil. (Photo | Twitter/RudrankkshP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil finished seventh in the men's 10m air rifle competition at the ISSF Combined World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Junior World Championship silver medallist had made the top eight stage on Saturday, finishing fourth in qualification.

Serbia's Lazar Kovacevic won gold, Croatian Miran Maricic silver and Kazakh Islam Usseinov won bronze.

Rudrankksh shot 153.7 in the ranking round to bow out first along with Poland's Maciej Kowalewicz. Miran topped the round with 261.8 while Lazar was second with 260.9.

The final was close affair till the Serb prevailed 16-14 over the Croat. Indian team has fielded a 12-member rifle only squad in this World Cup.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil Rifle ISSF Combined World Cup
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp