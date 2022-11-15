Home Sport Other

Indian Racing League from November 19

The 6 teams to race are Chennai Turbo Riders, Bangalore Speedsters, Goa Aces, Hyderabad Blackbirds, Speed Demons Delhi and Godspeed Kochi.

CHENNAI:  The Indian Racing League debut season will be held from November 19 to December 11, 2022. The series is promoted by RPPL and run with the support of Italian car manufacturer Wolf Racing. The cars employed will be the Wolf GB08 Thunder prototypes also used in the Italian sport prototype championship.

The 6 teams to race are Chennai Turbo Riders, Bangalore Speedsters, Goa Aces, Hyderabad Blackbirds, Speed Demons Delhi and Godspeed Kochi. The Chennai Turbo Riders team is owned by Accord Group and Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research. The Chennai Turbo Riders include the city's very own driver Vishnu Prasad, a 13-time Indian national champion.

The Chennai team also features renowned drivers like Parth Ghorpade who hails from Maharashtra and also a five-time winner of the national championship, Jon Lancaster, a veteran British driver and winner of European Le Mans Series amongst other championships and female Formula racing driver Nicole Havrda, a young upcoming talent, who is a proven racer with multiple podium finishes.

The Indian Racing League will further drive Indian communities to root for their respective cities and strengthen the fraternity of motorsports in India. Each team will be running on two cars with 4 drivers which include 1 female driver making it a total of 12 cars and 24 drivers. The championship will be decided upon four rounds which is scheduled to happen at India's first permanent circuit Madras International Circuit at Irungattukottai and India's debut Street Racing Circuit at Hyderabad of FIA Grade 2.

The Wolf racing team is operating all the competing cars because of RPPL's unique and innovative idea where both men and women have an equal chance to compete on a fair playing field.

Schedule:
Pre-Season test: Nov 14 (MIC Chennai).
Round 1: Nov 19-20 (Hyderabad Street Circuit).
Round 2: Nov  25-27 (MIC, Chennai).
Round 3: Dec 2-4 (MIC, Chennai).
Round 4: Dec 10-11 (Hyderabad Street Circuit).

