Supreme Court says no to IOA’s early hearing plea

The bench said no to IOA’s plea that was requesting an urgent hearing so that the changes could be made before the completion of the electoral college.

Published: 18th November 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Olympic Association logo. (Photo | olympic.ind)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the Indian Olympic Association election should go ahead as per schedule. The IOA had sought the court’s intervention to make some changes to the constitution before the electoral college was made. The top court, however, said that it will hear all pleas related to SC-appointed one-man committee retired judge L Nageswara Rao’s constitution that was adopted during the IOA’s Special General Meeting on November 10.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and judges, Hima Kohli and JB Pardiwala, said no to IOA’s plea that was requesting for an urgent hearing so that the changes could be made before the completion of the electoral college. The last date to submit names is on November 20 and the list will be made public on November 21.

According to reports, a lawyer representing IOA had said that three minor amendments have taken place in the constitution prepared by former Supreme Court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao. The plea was opposed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and senior advocate Rahul Mehra. 

