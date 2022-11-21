Home Sport Other

Focus on improving drag-flicking, goalkeeping skills: Hockey India to member units

The former India skipper highlighted the need to develop a talent pool of young athletes specialised in these two skills.

Published: 21st November 2022 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

PR Sreejesh

India hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (Photo | Hockey India Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a bid to create a pool of specialist drag-flickers and goalkeepers, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey has asked member units to start programs focussing on talent scouting and coaching towards these two key areas of the game.

"The drag-flicking technique has become one of the most thrilling aspects of modern hockey. The joy of a well-coordinated penalty corner with the ball being dragged at the speed of a bullet going past the wall of defenders always emerges as one of the most exciting aspects of the sport," Tirkey said in his correspondence to members units.

"Similarly, there is a growing importance of having a well-trained and agile goalkeeper."

India's recent success in major international tournaments can be attributed to PR Sreejesh and Savita Punia who have played their roles with the utmost professionalism.

"Drag-flickers and goalkeepers at the junior level still need vast improvement in their game skills. Hence, there is a growing need for specialised coaching across these disciplines at the academies."

HI has already initiated a process of scouting talent from a young age and with the support of the hockey academies and sports hostels, the federation has decided to support the training and selection of these athletes for national programs.

The coaches engaged in this initiative will train zonal teams selected during inter-zonal tournaments.

The coaches will also get a chance to enhance their own skills as part of this program.

