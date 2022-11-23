Home Sport Other

Australia reaches Davis Cup semis by beating the Netherlands

Australia is the second most successful nation in the team competition with 28 titles but the last triumph dates to 2003.

Published: 23rd November 2022 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson

Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson won their singles matches to help Australia qualify for the Davis Cup semifinals.

By PTI

MALAGA: Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson won their singles matches to help Australia qualify for the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time since 2017 at the expense of the Netherlands.

De Minaur beat Botic van de Zandschulp 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the series 2-0 and set up a semifinal tie against either Spain or Croatia.

"We've got a great team, a lot of belief and a lot of passion," De Minaur said.

"I'm very happy to win today. Every single one of these players on our team is going to play their heart out. We'll do everything we can for our country."

Australia is the second most successful nation in the team competition with 28 titles but the last triumph dates to 2003.

De Minaur completed his rally with a break in the 10th game of the final set by building a 40-0 lead and converting the first match point on an indoor hardcourt in the southern Spanish city of Malaga.

He started his comeback by breaking Van de Zandschulp in the first and last games of the second set.

The Dutch player took the first set with a break in the 12th game.

He recorded three victories in the group stage, including a win over American Taylor Fritz.

Earlier, Jordan Thompson also came from a set down to defeat Tallon Griekspoor 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 and give Australia a 1-0 lead.

The Australian hit 16 aces to overcome his Dutch opponent in a hard-fought match that took almost three hours.

"Davis Cup is something special, you feel extra pressure, so I was a little bit tight to start with," Thompson said.

"He (Griekspoor) was playing great tennis but I hung in there and got a bit more aggressive as the match went on. It means the world," he added.

Thompson got the decisive break to jump to a 4-2 lead in the final set and held on.

After losing the opening set, the Australian came back with a break in the 12th game of the second set.

The final doubles of Wimbledon champions Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell of Australia against Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands was not played.

The quarterfinal tie between the 2019 champion Spain and 2021 runner-up Croatia is Wednesday.

The quarterfinals wrap up on Thursday, when the U.S. meets Italy, and Canada plays Germany.

The semifinals are Friday and Saturday, and the title will be decided Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alex de Minaur Jordan Thompson Davis Cup tennis
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp